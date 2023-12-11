All eyes on Polish parliament as Tusk set to become PM

Former European Council President Donald Tusk is expected to be appointed prime minister of Poland on Monday, during a parliament sitting set to captivate the nation.

Poland, a European Union and NATO member, has seen an unprecedented level of interest in the workings of the legislature since an Oct 15 election gave a majority to a broad alliance of pro-European Union parties headed by Tusk.

Subscriptions to the chamber's YouTube channel have skyrocketed since it resumed work to around 439,000 on Sunday.

Certain sittings have attracted well over a million viewers on the platform and one Warsaw cinema has even decided to put Monday's session onto the big screen. Tickets had sold out when Reuters called to enquire on Sunday.

"Monday and Tuesday are two of the most important days in Polish history since 1989," said Michal Kobosko, deputy head of the Poland 2050 party which forms part of the coalition poised to take power, referring to the year Communist rule ended.