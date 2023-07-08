Mr president, please return the Mona Lisa to Italy, says Tour rider Bettiol

Upon his death, the artist's assistant inherited the work and sold it to France's King Francis I for 4,000 gold coins.

It was kept it at the Palace at Fontainebleau, where it remained until King Louis XIV moved the painting to the Palace of Versailles. Following the French Revolution it was moved to the Louvre museum where it is still displayed.

It made a brief passage to Italy when it was stolen in 1911 but returned to the Louvre when museum worker Vincenzo Peruggia was arrested for its theft when he was caught trying to sell the painting to a gallery in Florence.

Pressure has grown in recent years for the painting's permanent return to Italy.