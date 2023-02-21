Leopard tanks like a Mercedes, says Ukrainian soldier training in Germany

Another soldier, who was being trained on the Marder infantry fighting vehicle, said the Western systems were not that far removed from those of Soviet-built vehicles the Ukrainians have been using.

"We have experience with similar weapons systems ... The logic is the same, sometimes we don't even need the interpreters to understand the instructors," said the 33-year-old, like his colleague wearing a scarf pulled up over his face and orange-tinted ballistic glasses to hide his identity.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said he was impressed by the Ukrainian troops.

"Talking about a war is different from looking into the faces of people who ... came here directly from the frontline, and who will go back there with the tanks once they have completed their training," he told reporters.

The soldiers are working 12-hour days, six days a week.

"They are highly motivated and eager for knowledge ... They know that they will be back at the frontline in five weeks' time," said a German lieutenant-colonel who is responsible for the Leopard training and only gave his name as Peter.

Both soldiers are set to head back to Ukraine by the end of March.

Asked about how they tackle their fear, the 57-year-old said troops had to adapt to it.

"Fear? Yes, everyone is afraid. But it is crucial how you handle your fear - and how to fight on despite of it," he said.