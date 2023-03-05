War of the worms: Polish politicians give each other a mouthful over edible insects

Polish voters were given food for thought on Friday, as politicians fromthe two main parties traded accusations that the other side planned to push meat-loving citizens into eating worms ahead of elections this autumn.

Lawmakers from the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) claim that opposition party Civic Platform (PO) plans to limit the consumption of meat and replace it with insects, an accusation PO rejects.

"For the upcoming elections, PO politicians should write on each poster 'Instead of chicken eat a worm', because this is their real election programme," PiS lawmaker Bartosz Kownacki told reporters.