    বাংলা

    Russia says tank promises show direct and growing Western involvement in Ukraine

    US President Joe Biden said the tanks pose 'no offensive threat' to Russia

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Jan 2023, 09:54 AM
    Updated : 26 Jan 2023, 09:54 AM

    The Kremlin said on Thursday it saw the promised delivery of Western tanks to Ukraine as evidence of direct and growing US and European involvement in the conflict.

    It was the first Kremlin reaction to announcements by the United States and Germany on Wednesday that they would arm Ukraine with dozens of battle tanks in its fight against Russia.

    "There are constant statements from European capitals and Washington that the sending of various weapons systems to Ukraine, including tanks, in no way signifies the involvement of these countries or the alliance in hostilities in Ukraine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

    "We categorically disagree with this, and in Moscow, everything that the alliance and the capitals I mentioned are doing is seen as direct involvement in the conflict. We see that this is growing."

    US President Joe Biden said the tanks pose "no offensive threat" to Russia and that they were needed to help the Ukrainians "improve their ability to manoeuvre in open terrain".

    Ukraine has been seeking hundreds of modern tanks to give its troops the firepower to break Russian defensive lines and reclaim occupied territory in the south and east. Ukraine and Russia have been relying primarily on Soviet-era T-72 tanks.

    RELATED STORIES
    Zoya Mykolaivna, 84, removes debris in front of her apartment at a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine Jan 25, 2023. REUTERS
    Russia launches air attack, Ukraine shoots down missiles
    Two missiles were spotted over the territory of the Mykolaiv region, its governor Vitaly Kim says
    A US Air Force 510th Fighter Squadron pilot leaves his F-16 fighter in Amari air base, Mar 26, 2015.
    Ukraine sets sights on fighter jets after securing tank supplies
    Ukraine's Air Force has a fleet of ageing Soviet-era fighter jets that were used for intercept missions and to attack Russian positions
    A view shows a fenced theatre building destroyed in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Mariupol, Russian-controlled Ukraine, December 24, 2022.
    Zelensky urges UN action on deportations
    Ukraine has for months denounced reports of mass deportations to Russia, often to remote regions thousands of kilometres from Ukraine
    NATO, Turkish, Swedish and Finnish flags are seen in this illustration taken May 18, 2022.
    Why is Turkey blocking Swedish and Finnish NATO membership?
    Turkey says Sweden, in particular, harbours what Ankara says are militants from the banned Kurdistan Workers Party

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher