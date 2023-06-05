Poisoned cider kills eight in Russia, dozens sick

At least eight people have died and dozens are sick after drinking poisoned cider in western Russia's Ulyanovsk region, local officials said on Monday.

Local governor Alexei Russkikh said the poisoned substance was labelled "Mister Cider" and had been sold on tap after being brought into the region, located on the river Volga, in 30 litre kegs.

"Our medics and social services continue to provide all necessary assistance to the victims," he said.

According to local media, the cider contained lethal amounts of methanol, much more toxic than the ethanol found in regular alcoholic drinks.