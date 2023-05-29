    বাংলা

    Four dead after tourist boat capsizes on Italy's Lake Maggiore

    People were celebrating a birthday on the 16-metre-long boat when it capsized on Lake Maggiore due to a sudden whirlwind

    Reuters
    Published : 29 May 2023, 07:51 AM
    Updated : 29 May 2023, 07:51 AM

    Four people died late on Sunday after a tourist boat capsized on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy due to a sudden whirlwind, the fire brigade and media reported.

    People were celebrating a birthday on the 16-metre-long boat when it capsized and sank in a violent storm.

    Nineteen survivors swam to shore without serious injury, fire brigade said on Twitter, adding the wreck was found by its divers at a depth of 16 metres.

