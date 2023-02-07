Russian reinforcements pour into eastern Ukraine, says governor

"We are seeing more and more (Russian) reserves being deployed in our direction, we are seeing more equipment being brought in...," said Serhiy Haidai, Ukraine's governor of the mainly Russian-occupied Luhansk province.

"They bring ammunition that is used differently than before - it is not round-the-clock shelling anymore. They are slowly starting to save, getting ready for a full-scale offensive," Haidai told Ukrainian television.

"It will most likely take them 10 days to gather reserves. After Feb. 15 we can expect (this offensive) at any time."

The war is reaching a pivotal point as its first anniversary approaches, with Ukraine no longer making gains as it did in the second half of 2022 and Russia pushing forward with hundreds of thousands of mobilised reserve troops.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said personnel changes on the border and frontline will bolster Ukraine's military efforts amid uncertainty over the future of his defence minister, just as Russia advances in the east for the first time in six months.

In his Monday evening address, Zelensky said he wanted to combine military and managerial experience in local and central government but did not directly address confusion about whether his defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov, would be replaced.

On Sunday, David Arakhamia, head of Zelensky's parliamentary bloc, said Reznikov would be transferred to another ministerial job, but on Monday he wrote that "there will be no personnel changes in the defence sector this week."

Zelensky says he needs to show that Ukraine was a safe steward of billions of dollars of Western military and other aid, and his government is engaged in the biggest political and administrative shake-up since Russia's invasion nearly a year ago.

"In a number of regions, particularly those on the border or on the front line, we will appoint leaders with military experience. Those who can show themselves to be the most effective in defending against existing threats," he said.

The European Union said Zelensky has been invited to take part in a summit of EU leaders, amid reports he could be in Brussels as soon as this week, in what would be only his second known foreign trip since the invasion began. Zelensky's office did not respond to a request for comment.