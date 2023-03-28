Paris police ‘very vigilant’ about potential violence ahead of new round of pension reform protests

The number of potentially violent protesters expected to show up at protest marches against a planned pensions reform has increased, Paris's police chief said on Tuesday, hours before a new round of country-wide demonstrations and strikes.

"We are talking about individuals which often are being monitored by intelligence services, (...) and we are very vigilant about their presence," Laurent Nunez, the president of Paris's Prefecture de Police told France Inter radio.

Millions of people have been demonstrating peacefully and joined strike action days since mid-January to express their anger over President Emmanuel Macron's plans to make most of them work an extra two years to 64.