English language test dashes nurses' hopes of filling UK jobs

PATIENT SAFETY

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), the profession's regulatory body, requires overseas trained nurses to sit a language test before they can register in Britain, unless they have worked or trained in a "majority English-speaking country".

It said a high standard of English was crucial for "safe, kind and effective" patient care.

But some nurses said the exam setting was artificial and the pass mark set too high. Others from countries where English is widely spoken questioned why they needed to take a test when their training had been in English.

Deepa, 41, a nursing assistant at a hospital in southern England, said it made no sense for the NHS to spend large sums recruiting new nurses from abroad when it already had a big pool of experienced nurses it was not using.

"They're crying out for nurses, but we're already here. It's very frustrating," said Deepa, who asked not to use her full name. "My colleagues know I'm fully qualified. They all want me to use my skills."

But things may be about to look up. Following a public consultation this year, the NMC has announced some changes, which it estimates will allow up to 3,000 more nursing and midwifery professionals to register annually.

The move comes amid a rapid rise in recruitment of overseas nurses to plug gaps in Britain's health service. England alone has about 47,000 unfilled posts.

In the year up to March 2022, about half of the 48,436 nurses registering with the NMC were trained overseas, up from about one in seven four years ago. About two-thirds come from India and the Philippines, and thousands from countries across Africa.

The NMC accepts two international language tests - the IELTS and the OET - which both score applicants on reading, writing, speaking and listening. Although the exams are external, the NMC stipulates the pass grades.

From next year, it is introducing reforms to the resit process for those who just fail.

In certain circumstances, it will also accept an employer's testimony about an applicant's language abilities if they have worked for at least a year in a health or social care role in Britain, and either received their training in English or narrowly failed the test.

However, the NMC rejected calls during the consultation to lower the pass mark, but said this would be kept under review.

"Of all health and care professionals, nurses and midwives spend the most time with patients ... It's therefore essential that everyone joining our register has strong English language skills," said NMC strategy director Matthew McClelland.