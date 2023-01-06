Even in crisis, Germany extends power exports to neighbours

The Paris government and authorities say the problems are easing, citing progress with maintenance and usage curbs.

German renewable production grew 8.5% in 2022 to 233.9 TWh, the energy regulator said. Onshore wind output was up 12.4% and offshore 2.9%, thanks to high wind speeds. Solar photovoltaics output was up 18.7% at 46.6 TWh in a long and sunny summer.

France, Switzerland and Austria increased energy imports from Germany year-on-year, as did the Czech Republic, Belgium and Norway.

The Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Denmark and Luxembourg, meanwhile, reduced shipments from Germany.

Import and export charts do not fully reflect commercial activities in the converging traded wholesale market, however.

This is because transmission grid operators organise cross-border flows mindful of limits posed by historic bottlenecks, so the numbers include pure transit and diverted volumes, called ring-flows.

Import patterns showed more Dutch volumes flowing into Germany and from the Nordic countries, where sea cables operate for Norwegian and Swedish power.

Denmark, in addition, offers onshore and transit connections via the Jutland peninsula.

Volumes originating in Switzerland, Austria, Poland, among others, fell last year.

To help speed up the advent of more harmonised power markets, a new interconnector between Germany and Belgium was opened at the end of 2020, cutting down on transits through the Netherlands.

In mid-2021, a new interconnector to Norway started operating to facilitate mainly the export of German wind and solar and the import of Norwegian hydropower, led by prices.