UK's Sunak stands by minister accused of sending bullying texts

The newspaper said he was angry about not being invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral and that Morton had made an official complaint to the governing party.

"These were said in the heat of the moment, expressing frustration. It was a difficult time for the party. I think he now accepts that he shouldn't have done it and he regrets doing so," Dowden told Sky News.

"He shouldn't have sent those messages ... But of course the prime minister continues to have confidence in Gavin Williamson."

Since being appointed as Britain's third prime minister in two months almost two weeks ago, Sunak has come under pressure for his government appointments, particularly Braverman's reappointment as interior minister.

She has been criticised by some lawmakers for inflaming tensions over immigration by saying Britain faces an "invasion" from people travelling in small boats crossing the English Channel.