ECB risks losing sight of 'greedflation' with laser-focus on wages

Eric Dor, a professor at the IESEG School of Management in Paris, saw a paradox in the ECB's policy: higher rates were decreasing demand and, in turn, production.

As firms were not immediately laying off workers, Dor argued this decrease in production resulted in lower productivity per employee and therefore higher costs and, ultimately, prices.

"Thus a policy, aiming at reducing inflation, is contributing to its persistence, at least in the short term," Dor said.

ABSORBING COSTS

The ECB assumed in its forecasts that corporate profits will stop contributing to inflation next year, meaning companies will start absorbing higher labour costs.

This would mark a remarkable turnaround after two years in which profits were a driving force of higher prices.

"Such a scenario is possible, but others are possible as well," IESEG's Dor said. "For example, if in several sectors competition is sufficiently imperfect to allow firms to have a big market power, they could choose, even in a recession, to compensate the decline in the volume of sales by an increase in the selling prices, to maintain their global profits."

Lagarde did not delve into why profits were high or say whether they deserved the attention of central bankers or other policymakers, leaving it to employers and workers to fight it out.

"It's going to be for the parties around the table to actually determine what they do going forward in terms of allocating profits and organising these social relationships," Lagarde said.

Instead, she said the ECB would focus on bringing inflation back to its 2% target, likely starting with another rate hike in July.

But Rene Repasi, a member of the European Parliament committee that oversees the ECB, said such 'greedflation' should not be tackled by higher rates but by going after cartels in products that affect the poorer parts of society.

"We are asking the (EU) Commission to enforce the competition law in a more targeted way, shifting attention from 'any consumer' to 'vulnerable consumers'," the German social democrat politician said.