UK must seize opportunities of AI to remain a tech capital, Sunak says

Britain must act quickly to remain a tech capital, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will tell tech leaders on Monday, urging them to grasp the opportunities and challenges of artificial intelligence.

Sunak, speaking at the start of London Tech Week, will say the "tectonic plates of technology are shifting".

"We must act – and act quickly – if we want not only to retain our position as one of the world’s tech capitals ... but to go even further, and make this the best country in the world to start, grow and invest in tech businesses," Sunak will say, according to advance extracts released by his office.