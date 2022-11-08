    বাংলা

    Ukraine: territorial integrity is key condition to resume Russia talks

    Ukraine also needs the ‘guarantee’ of modern air defences, aircraft, tanks and long-range missiles, an official says

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Nov 2022, 10:39 AM
    Updated : 8 Nov 2022, 10:39 AM

    The secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council said on Tuesday the main condition for the resumption of negotiations with Russia would be the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

    The powerful official, Oleksiy Danilov, said Ukraine also needed the "guarantee" of modern air defences, aircraft, tanks and long-range missiles.

    "Russia, negotiations. The main condition of the President of Ukraine is restoration of Ukrainian territorial integrity," Danilov wrote on Twitter.

    "Guarantee – modern air defence, aircraft, tanks, and long-range missiles. Strategy – proactive steps. Russian missiles must be destroyed before launch in the air, on land and at sea."

    President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he was open to talks with Russia, but only "genuine" negotiations that would restore Ukraine's borders, grant it compensation for Russian attacks and punish those responsible for war crimes.

    Zelensky made his remarks days after a Washington Post report that Washington wanted Kyiv to signal its willingness for talks, concerned that by appearing too intransigent Kyiv might harm its case for international support.

