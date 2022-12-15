    বাংলা

    UN hopeful for Russian fertiliser exports breakthrough

    Russian and Ukrainian earlier discussed allowing Russia to resume ammonia, used to make fertilisers, exports in exchange for a large-scale prisoner swap

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Dec 2022, 12:31 PM
    Updated : 15 Dec 2022, 12:31 PM

    A UN senior official on Thursday voiced optimism that there would be a breakthrough in negotiations to ease exports of Russian fertilisers.

    A deal for extending a Black Sea grain export agreement was agreed in November, although Russia complained its concerns about fertiliser exports had not been addressed.

    Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan, who is in charge of the fertiliser aspect of the deal, said that she has been focused on overcoming remaining obstacles since the renewal.

    "I am cautiously optimistic that we can have important progress soon," she told reporters in Geneva. She declined to give further details on the grounds for her optimism.

    Russian and Ukrainian representatives have previously discussed allowing Russia to resume ammonia exports, used to make fertilisers, in exchange for a prisoner swap that would release a large number of Ukrainian and Russian prisoners.

    The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Wednesday that a major prisoner of war swap deal was a "possibility" in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

    RELATED STORIES
    People fleeing from Ukraine queue to receive a German mobile network SIM for free, distributed by volunteers at Berlin's Hauptbahnhof central station, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, Mar 29, 2022.
    Ukrainian refugees feel welcome in Germany
    Around 37% of refugees would like to settle permanently or for several years
    Ukrainians ride an armoured vehicle, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donesk region, Ukraine, Oct 3 2022.
    Russia says no Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine
    Tens of thousands of people have been killed, millions more displaced and cities reduced to rubble since Russia invaded its neighbour on Feb 24
    Local residents gather near a building destroyed by a Russian drone attack, as their attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine Dec 14, 2022.
    Two Kyiv administration buildings damaged in drones attack
    There is still no information about potential injuries or fatalities, the city authorities say
    A man rests while waiting in a line to buy diesel near a Ceylon Petroleum Corporation fuel station, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr 7, 2022.
    The year Russia turbocharged a global energy crisis
    Natural gas prices hit multi-year highs and oil nearly reached $140 a barrel, turbocharging a post-pandemic inflationary spiral that spurred a cost-of-living crisis

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher