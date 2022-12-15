UN hopeful for Russian fertiliser exports breakthrough

A UN senior official on Thursday voiced optimism that there would be a breakthrough in negotiations to ease exports of Russian fertilisers.

A deal for extending a Black Sea grain export agreement was agreed in November, although Russia complained its concerns about fertiliser exports had not been addressed.

Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan, who is in charge of the fertiliser aspect of the deal, said that she has been focused on overcoming remaining obstacles since the renewal.