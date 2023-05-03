    বাংলা

    More than 100 arrested in European swoop on 'Ndrangheta crime group

    The 'Ndrangheta has surpassed Cosa Nostra as the most powerful mafia group in Italy, and one of the largest criminal networks in the world

    Reuters
    Published : 3 May 2023, 08:35 AM
    Updated : 3 May 2023, 08:35 AM

    German and Italian police have arrested more than 100 people on Wednesday in a crackdown on the Italian 'Ndrangheta organised crime group, German public prosecutors and police in the two countries said.

    The suspects are accused of money laundering, criminal tax evasion, fraud and the smuggling of drugs, mafia-type criminal association, and the possession and trafficking of weapons.

    The arrests were part of a coordinated investigation by Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain, German authorities said.

    The 'Ndrangheta, which has its roots in the southern region of Calabria, the toe of Italy's boot, has surpassed Cosa Nostra as the most powerful mafia group in the country, and one of the largest criminal networks in the world.

    Italy's Carabinieri police carried out 108 arrests across the country in an investigation based in the southern city of Reggio Calabria, they said in a statement. A further 15 people were detained on the orders of police in the northwestern port of Genoa.

    German police also arrested dozens of suspects in early morning raids.

    In Belgium, police raided more than 20 addresses, prosecutors said, adding they would provide more details at a news conference later in the morning.

    COCAINE SMUGGLING

    State police in Bavaria said the arrests were the result of more than three years of an investigation dubbed "Operation Eureka".

    They said Italian and Belgian investigators believe that the crime group smuggled close to 25 tonnes of cocaine between October 2019 and January 2022 and funnelled more than 22 million euros ($24.2 million) from Calabria to Belgium, the Netherlands and South America.

    Among those arrested in Germany were four people in Bavaria, 15 in North Rhine-Westphalia, and 10 in the southwestern state of Rhineland Palatinate. Police seized potential evidence at dozens of locations including homes and offices.

    Two suspects who were under investigation in the western state of Saarland, were arrested in Italy. Police did not identify them, but said one was 47 years old and the other 25.

    A man was arrested in Spain's southern city of Malaga as part of the coordinated investigation, Spanish police said, without giving further details.

    German prosecutors and the Carabinieri police said they would hold two separate news conferences later on Wednesday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Four young children pose for a photo as they sit on a plastic crate in the parking lot of apartment blocks in the Scottsdene neighbourhood in Cape Town, South Africa, Mar 9, 2023.
    Cape Town turns to surveillance tech to stop violence
    City leaders hope an array of new tech will help deter criminals - but residents warn it's not a simple fix
    A migrant worker prepares food ar a restaurant prior to lunch time, in Milan, Italy, Apr 26, 2023.
    Skilled, educated and washing dishes: how Italy squanders migrant talent
    Even gaining qualifications in Italy didn't help Abhishek, a 26-year-old migrant from India who got a master's degree in mechanical engineering
    Italy's newly appointed Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanche arrives at the Quirinale Presidential Palace for the swearing-in ceremony of Italy's new government in Rome, Italy Oct 22, 2022.
    Official promo video for Italy tourism features Slovenia
    The most controversial footage shows a group of young people smiling on a sunlit patio drinking wine in what is presented as a typical Italian scene
    Spanish military plane and military vehicles are seen departing on tarmac as Spanish diplomatic personnel and citizens are evacuated, in Khartoum, Sudan, April 23.
    Sudan factions agree to 72-hour ceasefire
    The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) said the US and Saudi Arabia mediated the truce

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury