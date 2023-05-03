More than 100 arrested in European swoop on 'Ndrangheta crime group

German and Italian police have arrested more than 100 people on Wednesday in a crackdown on the Italian 'Ndrangheta organised crime group, German public prosecutors and police in the two countries said.

The suspects are accused of money laundering, criminal tax evasion, fraud and the smuggling of drugs, mafia-type criminal association, and the possession and trafficking of weapons.

The arrests were part of a coordinated investigation by Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain, German authorities said.