    বাংলা

    Death toll rises to 14 in Congo church attack claimed by Islamic State

    Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on a Sunday service at a Protestant church in the eastern city of Kasindi

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Jan 2023, 12:01 PM
    Updated : 16 Jan 2023, 12:01 PM

    The death toll from a church bombing in east Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday has risen to 14, an army spokesman said on Monday.

    Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on a Sunday service at a Protestant church in the eastern city of Kasindi, near the border with Uganda.

    Local army spokesman Anthony Mwalushayi told Reuters the number of casualties had increased to 14 deaths and 63 wounded, from five and 15, respectively, announced on Sunday.

    The army had blamed the attack on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan militant group that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2019. The militant group could not be reached for comment and did not claim responsibility for the bombing.

    Kasindi is in a province where Congolese and Ugandan forces have launched a campaign against the ADF, which began as an uprising in Uganda but has been based in Congo since the late 1990s.

    The group has been accused of killing hundreds of villagers, sometimes with machetes, in frequent raids over the past two years.

    RELATED STORIES
    Emergency personnel work at the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine January 16, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Death toll in Russian missile strike in Ukraine rises to 40
    With allies due to meet on Friday to discuss military aid, Berlin is under intense pressure to allow exports of its Leopard battle tanks
    Members of the media gather outside the Old Bailey where police officer Wayne Couzens appears for sentencing following the murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain, September 30, 2021.
    London police officer pleads guilty to multiple rape charges
    Carrick had faced over 50 charges, including 27 counts of rape against 13 women
    Mursal Nabizada
    Ex-female Afghan MP shot dead in Kabul
    Mursal Nabizada and her guard were shot dead by unknown gunmen at her home in the Afghan capital
    Signs of the Israeli company Cognyte, are seen on their headquarters building in Herzliya near Tel Aviv, Israel January 13, 2023.
    Israel firm won Myanmar spyware tender before coup
    The deal was made even though Israel has claimed it stopped defence technology transfers to Myanmar

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher