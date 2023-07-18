US envoy Kerry says climate cooperation could redefine US-China ties

Li urged rich countries to "take the lead" in cutting emissions and meet their commitments to provide climate financing to developing nations, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking at a conference on environmental protection, Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated the country's "unwavering" commitments to tackling climate change, Xinhua said in a separate report on Tuesday.

"But the route, method and intensity used to achieve this goal should and must be determined by ourselves, and will never be influenced by others," he said.

FRESH START

Kerry told Wang that talks could provide a fresh start for the two countries that have been mired in disputes over Taiwan and trade and "begin to change the broader relationship."

Kerry also delivered a message from US President Joe Biden, telling Wang how much Biden "values his relationship" with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

"I know he looks forward to being able to move forward, change the dynamics."

Wang referred to Kerry as "my old friend", saying they had "worked together to solve a series of problems between both sides". Kerry also referred to their work together, including on the Iran nuclear talks.

Kerry had also met Xie for nearly 12 hours at the Beijing Hotel on Monday. Wang praised Kerry and Xie for their "hard work" throughout the talks.

The US and Chinese delegations picked up on Tuesday where they left off. Asked how the discussions were going, Kerry said it was too early to assess.