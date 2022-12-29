Cambodian casino fire kills 19, dozens more missing

At least 19 people were killed and up to 30 were missing after a huge fire tore through a casino-hotel complex in a Cambodian town on the Thai border, officials said on Thursday.

About 400 employees and patrons were in the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in the town of Poipet when the fire broke out around midnight, and up to 30 were still missing.

"The number of deaths may reach more than 20," said Sek Sokhom, head of the Banteay Meanchey provincial information department.

Sixty people had been injured, he said.