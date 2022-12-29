    বাংলা

    Cambodian casino fire kills 19, dozens more missing

    About 400 employees and patrons were in the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in the town of Poipet when the fire broke out around midnight

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Dec 2022, 01:12 PM
    Updated : 29 Dec 2022, 01:12 PM

    At least 19 people were killed and up to 30 were missing after a huge fire tore through a casino-hotel complex in a Cambodian town on the Thai border, officials said on Thursday.

    About 400 employees and patrons were in the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in the town of Poipet when the fire broke out around midnight, and up to 30 were still missing.

    "The number of deaths may reach more than 20," said Sek Sokhom, head of the Banteay Meanchey provincial information department.

    Sixty people had been injured, he said.

    Video footage showed the fire under control by Thursday afternoon and a crew in a fire escape stairwell of the building putting on respirator masks and fire-resistant hoods before entering a smoke-filled corridor.

    Khieu Sopheak, an interior ministry spokesperson, had earlier said it was not clear how many people were still inside the charred building.

    "We don't know how many are trapped inside and now we are only trying to save lives," he said, adding that the cause of the fire was still unclear.

    A key part of Cambodia's tourism industry, important for its economy, casinos in the capital of Phnom Penh and on the borders with Vietnam and Thailand are a draw for visitors from Asian nations that ban gambling.

    Casinos in Poipet are hugely popular with short-term Thai visitors in particular as gambling is illegal and unlicensed casinos operate underground in the neighbouring country.

    At least 25 people were being treated in hospitals in Sa Kaeo province across the border, Thai authorities said.

    Provincial authorities said one Thai national had died in hospital and 70% of those affected showed symptoms of smoke inhalation.

    Cambodian police said hundreds of personnel from military, police and rescue teams had joined the rescue effort.

    Nighttime video footage showed flames engulfing parts of the building amid thick billows of smoke.

    It also showed people crowded together with firefighters at a rooftop bar in daylight, shielding their mouths from smoke pouring out of the doors and windows of lower floors.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rohingya refugees receive medical treatment at a temporary shelter in Pidie, Aceh province, Indonesia, Dec 26, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
    Risking death at sea, Rohingya Muslims seek safety in Indonesia
    Indonesian authorities have been providing them with medical assistance, food and temporary shelter
    An Afghan woman walks on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 9, 2022.
    UN halts some programmes in Afghanistan after ban on women aid workers
    So far, 12 countries and the EU jointly called on the Taliban to reverse the ban on female aid workers and allow women and girls to return to school
    Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer sits in a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse, assembled in Lansing, Michigan, at the General Motors display area during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, US, January 15, 2019.
    Michigan governor kidnapping plotter jailed for 19 years
    Barry Croft Jr, 47, a member of the far-right Three Percenters militia group, was convicted of plotting to abduct the Democratic governor
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, along with his daughter, walks away from an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on November 19, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    North Korea's weapons programme defies COVID outbreak
    The true extent of COVID there remains unconfirmed amid a lack of testing and independent monitoring

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher