Tanzania plane crash survivors, rescuers describe heroics laced with tragedy

Jackson dived into the water and managed to communicate with the pilots by signalling through the window, he told the BBC.

The pilots directed him to try and smash the windscreen, but an official told him not to, he said.

He dived into the water a final time and waved goodbye.

DRAGGING THE PLANE OUT

Video footage of the scene shows fishing boats and people on the shore trying to drag the plane out of the water with ropes tied to the tail fin.

Crash survivor Samuel had managed to swim towards the back of the aircraft, where one of the cabin crew members helped open the emergency door, she said.

"After a few minutes, local fishermen came to rescue us," she said.

By the time rescue workers reached the pilots, their air supply had run out and the pair were dead, authorities said.

Another man, who had been returning from his niece's wedding in another part of the country was also amongst the dead, according his relative Alfred Tibaigana.

"We have received this tragedy of our loving relative with great sadness," Tibaigana told Reuters.

At a ceremony in a sports stadium in Bukoba town on Monday, relatives, religious leaders and government officials filed past the coffins of the 19 people who perished in the incident, each decorated with flowers and a photograph of the deceased.

The government said it will reward Jackson, who had tried in vain to rescue the pilots, for his bravery with 1 million Tanzanian shillings ($430) and hire him as a first responder.