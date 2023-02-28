Moscow accuses US of preparing a 'toxic chemicals' provocation in Ukraine

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan would also cause significant supply chain disruptions and turmoil in global markets such as the ones brought about by the COVID-19 and Russia's war in Ukraine
The United States is planning a provocation in Ukraine using toxic chemicals, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry cited former US ambassador to Russia John Sullivan as saying that "Russian troops plan to use chemical weapons in the special military operation area."
"We regard this information as the intention of the United States and their accomplices to carry out a provocation in Ukraine using toxic chemicals," Igor Kirillov, chief of the radiation, chemical and biological defence troops of Russia's armed forces said during a briefing.
He said that Russia "will identify and punish the true culprits."