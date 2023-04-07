    বাংলা

    Indigenous beliefs cited as Australian tribunal blocks river weirs

    The tribunal cites the importance of the river to the Indigenous Buurabalayji Thalanyji people, who are the Native Title holders of the land.

    Reuters
    Published : 7 April 2023, 09:12 AM
    Updated : 7 April 2023, 09:12 AM

    A company owned by Australia's richest man has lost an appeal against a decision made under Aboriginal heritage laws that stopped it from building a series of weirs on a river that ran through a cattle property.

    Forrest and Forrest, a private company of iron ore billionaire Andrew Forrest and his wife, Nicola, had sought to build the weirs along the Ashburton river to enable greater water capture which could then be used on the property.

    The Western Australian State Administrative Tribunal upheld a 2019 decision by the state's minister for aboriginal affairs to reject the plan, citing the importance of the river to the Indigenous Buurabalayji Thalanyji people, who are the Native Title holders of the land.

    "We have found that in the Thalanyji culture, the River is regarded with deep respect and reverence, and for that reason, we have found that the River is sacred to the Thalanyji people," the tribunal said in its decision, which was released late on Thursday.

    The tribunal also said the riverbanks and locations of the proposed weirs were of archaeological interest and significant for cultural heritage.

    "We are grateful the decision puts our spiritual connection and culture before private cattle interests," the Buurabalayji Thalanyji Aboriginal Corporation said in a statement.

    A spokesman for Harvest Road, a company owned by Forrest's private investment group Tattarang, said in an emailed statement that they wished to work collaboratively with the Thalanyji people to nourish the water and land at the property.

    "We are considering our options and remain willing to engage with the Buurabalayji Thalanyji Aboriginal Corporation in respect of achieving an outcome that improves the sustainability of agriculture in the area."

    Forrest is chairman and the largest shareholder of iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police search the marshland where bodies were found in Akwesasne, Quebec, Canada, Mar 31, 2023.
    8 dead crossing river in attempt to enter US from Canada
    At least two children with Canadian passports were among the victims, said police
    Washing away sins
    Washing away sins
    Hindu devotees take a holy bath on the eighth day of light fortnight in Chaitra, the second Bengali month of spring. They believe the sacred bath in the Brahmaputra River washes away their sins. Thous ...
    Lightning strikes kill two men in Barishal
    Lightning strikes kill two men in Barishal
    The charred body of 69-year-old Shahid was found on a boat while the body of his son-in-law was stuck in a fishing net
    Rowing - University Boat Race - Oxford v Cambridge - River Thames, London, Britain - March 26, 2023 Cambridge coxswain Jasper Parish celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the men's race Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
    Cambridge do double on Oxford in boat race
    The Cambridge male crew held off a late Oxford surge to reclaim the title and make it four wins in the last five races

    Opinion

    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain