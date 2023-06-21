Gambia tightens rules for Indian drugs after cough syrup deaths

Janneh Kaira told Reuters the rule "applies to India for now only". Since June 1, India has made tests mandatory for all cough syrups before they are exported.

Raghuvanshi did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

With 2.5 million people, Gambia is one of Africa’s smallest and poorest countries. The World Bank is funding a testing laboratory in Gambia but it is not yet finished. The letter said Quntrol would send samples for testing to "one of the analytical laboratories approved by MCA". It did not say if the laboratory would be based in India or elsewhere. At least 70 children, most of them under the age of 5, died in Gambia last year due to acute kidney injury that doctors have linked to adulterated cough syrups from India. The World Health Organization said last year that the India-made cough syrups contained lethal toxins ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol – commonly used in car brake fluid and other products not fit for human consumption. These ingredients can be used by unscrupulous actors as a substitute for propylene glycol, which is a key base of syrupy medicines – because they can cost less than half the price – manufacturing experts say.