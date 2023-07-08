Yellen swaps stories of being 'the only woman in the room' with Chinese economists

Yellen, 76, said she had seen China's adoption of market-based economic policies transform the country and lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty since she began her career in the 1970s.

"It is my hope for the benefit of both China and the United States, as well as for the broader global economy, that those policies are carried out moving forward," Yellen said, echoing comments on Friday to Chinese Premier Li Qiang, in which she urged China to shift to more market-based reforms.

Yellen told the women - one of whom described herself as a feminist economist - she was curious to learn more about their backgrounds and research.

"I'm sure we share similar stories and experiences about what a career in economics is like, and the challenges you can face," Yellen said. "I see it all the time when I'm almost the only woman in the room, and I'm sure many of you have that same experience at decision-making tables."

Chinese President Xi Jinping's decade as the ruling Communist Party's general secretary has seen the number of women in politics and top government roles decline and gender gaps in the workforce widen, with the government emphasizing more traditional roles for women.

A June report by the United Nations urged China to adopt statutory quotas and a gender parity system to boost women's representation in government.