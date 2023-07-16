Heatwave forces Athens to close Acropolis, US Southwest broils

"There are measures that are relatively cheap, like for example, coordinating public entities also doing a census of vulnerable populations," Ballester, a co-author of this week's study, said.

"But there are much more expensive measures, like for example, the redesign of cities to improve housing conditions," he said.

ACROPOLIS NOT NOW

In Athens, with temperatures peaking above 40 Celsius, authorities closed the Acropolis Hill, home to the Parthenon temple that is visited by millions of tourists every year, from noon to 5 pm (0900 GMT-1400 GMT).

Huge crowds had earlier formed long queues in the heat to enter the site, many donning hats and fanning themselves, others drinking water and carrying umbrellas. The hill becomes particularly stifling due to its altitude and lack of shade.

One woman seated on the ground was attended to by paramedics after feeling faint. Others were brought down from the Acropolis Hill in golf carts and transferred to wheelchairs.

Greece's civil protection ministry warned of the risk of forest fires in five areas and told people to avoid tasks such as burning weeds for fear of setting off blazes. Wildfires also hit parts of Croatia close to the Adriatic coast.

Doctors warned that poorer elderly people with existing health problems were most at risk.

"They suffer from heart issues, chronic bronchitis, stroke, kidney failure," said Angel Abad, from the office of sustainable development at Madrid's La Paz hospital.

"Most have a low socio-economic background and we know that in these cases people who don't have air conditioning are more vulnerable. They face a higher risk and higher mortality upon arriving at an emergency ward," added Abad, a preventive medicine and public health specialist.