    বাংলা

    Britain begins 'large-scale' evacuation of its nationals from Sudan

    The move has been taken after the North African country's warring factions agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire

    Reuters
    Published : 25 April 2023, 06:49 AM
    Updated : 25 April 2023, 06:49 AM

    The British government said it had launched a large-scale evacuation of its citizens from Sudan on Tuesday, after the North African country's warring factions agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire.

    Britain said military flights would depart from an airfield outside Khartoum, and would be open to those with British passports. Priority will be given to family groups with children, the elderly and individuals with medical conditions.

    "The government has begun a large-scale evacuation of British passport holders from Sudan on RAF flights," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Twitter. "I pay tribute to the British Armed Forces, diplomats and Border Force staff."

    Foreign Secretary James Cleverlysaid the government had started contacting nationals directly and providing routes for departure out of the country.

    On Monday, the government estimated around 4,000 British nationals were in Sudan and armed forces minister James Heappey said there was a military team in the east of the country doing reconnaissance on possible options for helping Britons leave.

    The Foreign Office said on Tuesday British nationals should not make their way to the airfield unless they were called, and warned the situation remained volatile, meaning the ability to conduct evacuations could change at short notice.

    The British armed forces evacuated diplomatic staff and their family members from Sudan on Saturday and the government had come under criticism from British citizens still stuck there that they were not doing enough to help others get out.

    Britain said it was working with its international partners to arrange the departure and would also continue to look at other potential options for helping British nationals leave Sudan.

    RELATED STORIES
    Smoke rises from burning aircraft inside Khartoum Airport during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan Apr 17, 2023. REUTERS
    Japan prepares to evacuate citizens from Sudan
    The country’s defence ministry has begun preparations to evacuate its citizens from Sudan amid deadly fighting, a top government spokesperson says
    A riot police officer fires tear gas to disperse supporters of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, as they participate in a nationwide protest over the cost of living and President William Ruto's government in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Mar 20, 2023.
    Kenyan opposition politicians arrested during protests
    Protesters took to the streets to march against President William Ruto and the high cost of living
    Saudi Arabian Airlines plane, is seen at the airport of the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, August 9, 2021. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
    Plane came under fire at Khartoum airport: Saudi airline
    Clashes between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted with gunfire heard in several parts of the capital Khartoum
    Kenya police officers arrive at the scene where forensic experts and homicide detectives exhume bodies of suspected members of a Christian cult named as Good News International Church, who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death, in Shakahola forest of Kilifi county, Kenya Apr 22, 2023.
    Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult rises to 73
    Police recover the bodies, mostly from mass graves, thought to be followers of a Christian cult who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves, police say

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan