Britain begins 'large-scale' evacuation of its nationals from Sudan

Foreign Secretary James Cleverlysaid the government had started contacting nationals directly and providing routes for departure out of the country.

On Monday, the government estimated around 4,000 British nationals were in Sudan and armed forces minister James Heappey said there was a military team in the east of the country doing reconnaissance on possible options for helping Britons leave.

The Foreign Office said on Tuesday British nationals should not make their way to the airfield unless they were called, and warned the situation remained volatile, meaning the ability to conduct evacuations could change at short notice.

The British armed forces evacuated diplomatic staff and their family members from Sudan on Saturday and the government had come under criticism from British citizens still stuck there that they were not doing enough to help others get out.

Britain said it was working with its international partners to arrange the departure and would also continue to look at other potential options for helping British nationals leave Sudan.