What is China's position on restructuring debt owed by poor nations?

China continues to negotiate with debtor nations on a bilateral basis, urging that debt disposal be dealt with on a "case-by-case" basis despite the Common Framework's aim to standardise access to debt relief.

China's central bank chief Yi Gang reiterated "China is willing to work with all parties to implement the Common Framework for debt disposal," at a gathering of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors at the World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings in Washington in April.

"Official bilateral loans related to China only account for less than 5% of Ghana's external debt," Mao Ning, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, told a press conference in Beijing in March, when asked whether China would agree to restructure the $1.9 billion Ghana owes it.

"We call on multilateral financial institutions and commercial lenders, who are the main creditors for developing countries, to participate in developing countries' debt relief efforts," Mao said.

WHY IS CHINA WILLING TO WRITE OFF SOME DEBTS BUT NOT OTHERS?

In January, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang announced a partial and undisclosed cancellation of the $13.7 billion that Ethiopia has borrowed from China since 2000 while visiting Addis Ababa.

And last August, China waived 23 interest-free loans to 17 African states that had expired at the end of 2021.

China's interest-free loans are funded from its foreign aid budget and are easier to waive.

Interest-free loans account for less than 5% of the $843 billion in Chinese loan commitments to 165 governments globally between 2000 and 2017, according to AidData.

WHAT SUPPORT IS CHINA OFFERING?

In early May, China attended the first meeting of Sri Lanka's creditor nations only as an observer. Japan, India and France initiated the discussions despite China being Sri Lanka's largest bilateral lender, with the island nation owing Chinese lenders $7.4 billion at the end of 2021.

In discussions over Ghana later in May, China took its involvement further and agreed to co-chair a committee of Ghana's official creditors alongside France.

And in Zambia's case, "China has always taken Zambia's debt issues seriously and will jointly work for a better solution," according to Wang Wenbin, another Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson.