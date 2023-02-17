    বাংলা

    British embassy guard who spied for Russia jailed for 13 years

    The man passed highly sensitive information to the Russian state

    Sam TobinReuters
    Published : 17 Feb 2023, 12:21 PM
    Updated : 17 Feb 2023, 12:21 PM

    A man who passed highly sensitive information to the Russian state while working as a security guard at the British embassy in Berlin was on Friday jailed for 13 years and two months in a London court.

    David Ballantyne Smith, 58, collected confidential information for more than three years, including "secret" government communications with then Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other sensitive documents.

    Judge Mark Wall said the charges for which Smith was sentenced involved conduct between 2020 and 2021, but that his "subversive activities had begun two years before".

    Smith accepted sending two letters containing sensitive information to individuals at the Russian embassy in Berlin, however, Wall added: "I am sure that, at some point in 2020, you established regular contact with someone at the Russian embassy."

    "You were paid by the Russians for your treachery," he told Smith.

    Smith pleaded guilty in November to eight offences under the Official Secrets Act, including one charge relating to passing information to General Major Sergey Chukhrov, the Russian military attaché to Berlin, in November 2020.

    The seven other charges involve collecting information which might be useful to Russia, four of which relate to an MI5 officer posing as "Dmitry", a Russian national who was supposedly providing assistance to Britain.

    Earlier this week, Smith told the court he was ashamed of what he had done and said he had filmed the documents after drinking "seven pints of beer".

    He added that it "seemed like a good idea at the time" but said he did not pass the documents on to anyone as "it would be knowingly damaging the UK".

    But the judge rejected Smith's evidence that he felt remorse, saying: "Your regrets are no more than self-pity."

    Wall said Smith was motivated by his anti-British and pro-Russian views, which were "the direct cause of your offending".

    "I am sure that you committed these crimes intending to assist Russia, a state which at that time, as now, was regarded as unfriendly to the United Kingdom," the judge told Smith. "Your motive in assisting them was to damage British interests."

    He also dismissed Smith's evidence that he committed the offences when he was struggling with his mental health.

    "I see no logical causal link between depression and a decision to betray your country," Wall said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen spoke to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday.
    Bangladesh offers more help to Turkey
    In phone conversations with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Foreign Minister Momen says Bangladesh is sending another 10,000 tents
    A man walks next to a bulldozer working on a site of destruction, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Antakya, Turkey Feb 16, 2023.
    Two more people rescued in Turkey 11 days after earthquake
    The death toll in Turkey now stands at 38,044, while in neighbouring Syria authorities reported more than 5,800 deaths
    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives US President Joe Biden at Al Salman Palace upon his arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 15, 2022.
    Security drives US, Saudi efforts to overcome tensions
    The US-Gulf talks this week showed both sides want to move forward and especially on an institutional level, according to two diplomats
    Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng speaks at a rank conferral ceremony for military officials from the Army, Navy and Air Force, at the defence ministry in Taipei, Taiwan, Dec 28, 2021.
    Pentagon's top China official has arrived in Taiwan
    The visit of the most senior US defence official on the island since 2019 could exacerbate tension between US and China

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher