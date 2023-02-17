British embassy guard who spied for Russia jailed for 13 years

David Ballantyne Smith, 58, collected confidential information for more than three years, including "secret" government communications with then Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other sensitive documents.

Judge Mark Wall said the charges for which Smith was sentenced involved conduct between 2020 and 2021, but that his "subversive activities had begun two years before".

Smith accepted sending two letters containing sensitive information to individuals at the Russian embassy in Berlin, however, Wall added: "I am sure that, at some point in 2020, you established regular contact with someone at the Russian embassy."

"You were paid by the Russians for your treachery," he told Smith.

Smith pleaded guilty in November to eight offences under the Official Secrets Act, including one charge relating to passing information to General Major Sergey Chukhrov, the Russian military attaché to Berlin, in November 2020.