British police launch manhunt for two Bangladeshi men over ‘rape’ of teenager

British detectives have launched a search for two Bangladeshi men in connection with the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl in East London’s Bethnal Green in August 2024.

Police have named Showkoth Ahmed, 31, and Jahidul Hassan Jaigirdar, 34, as suspects they want to trace and speak to as the investigation continues, British news outlet The Sun reports.

Showkoth, who has links to Tower Hamlets, is believed to still be in the UK.

Jaigirdar, who also has links to the borough, is believed to have travelled to Bangladesh, according to police.

Detectives have released images of the two men and renewed their appeal for information.

A reward of up to £10,000 remains available through the independent charity Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Both men are believed to have fled on the day of a public appeal, police said, adding that extensive efforts were under way to trace them.

The investigation began on Aug 1, 2024, after police received a report that a 13-year-old girl had been raped, according to The Sun.

The girl reported seeing two men on Whitechapel Road who led her to Weavers Fields, where the incident took place. A member of the public later found and helped her.

Detectives have since reviewed CCTV footage, conducted forensic examinations, and spoken to potential witnesses.

Police have also remained in regular contact with the girl and her family, ensuring they have access to specialist support and safeguarding measures.

Detective Chief Inspector Anna Deighton, who is leading the investigation, thanked members of the public who responded to an appeal in September and provided information.

“We are now naming Ahmed and Jaigirdar as men we need to trace and speak to. We believe Ahmed remains in the UK and Jaigirdar may have travelled to Bangladesh.”

Deighton urged anyone who knew where the men were or had information that could assist the investigation to come forward immediately. She also urged Ahmed and Jaigirdar to contact police.

Alexa Loukas, regional manager for London at Crimestoppers, described the attack as “horrific and traumatic” for the young victim.

“While identifying the two men police wish to speak to is a positive step, locating them remains crucial,” she said, urging anyone with information, however small, to contact the charity.

“You will never be asked to provide your name or identify who you are. Your information could help move the investigation forward and protect other young women from harm.”

Loukas said a reward of up to £10,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting reference 01/668295/24.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through its website, crimestoppers-uk.org.