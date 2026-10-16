Rangpur’s Green Field Factory wins RIBA International Prize 2026

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has named the Green Field Factory of Karupannya Rangpur Limited as the winner of the RIBA International Prize 2026.

This marks the second time a project in Bangladesh has won the prestigious international award, following the recognition of Friendship Hospital in Satkhira, designed by Kashef Chowdhury of URBANA, in 2016.

Designed by Nakshabid Architects, the rug factory offers an alternative model for factory design and operation. Green Field challenges traditional workplace environments whilst creating new opportunities for its predominantly female workforce in Rangpur, Bangladesh.

Located in Rangpur, the seven-storey rug and textile factory offers an alternative model for conventional industrial architecture, placing the wellbeing of its 5,000 predominantly female employees at the heart of its design.

Challenging conventional workplace hierarchies, the project reimagines the factory as a space that brings together manufacturing, sustainability and community.

Drawing inspiration from the traditional Bengali homestead, the building integrates courtyards, deep verandahs, gardens and a lush green façade to maximise natural light and ventilation, while rainwater harvesting and passive cooling reduce reliance on mechanical systems.

The factory also features a shared main entrance for workers and management, alongside facilities including a rooftop daycare centre, on-site medical practice, shared canteen and community spaces.

RIBA President Chris Williamson said, “Green Field Factory redefines manufacturing architecture in South Asia and beyond. By putting people, wellbeing and their everyday experiences at its core and actively supporting its female workforce, it proves that thoughtful design can dismantle traditional hierarchies to create profound social and environmental change.”

Bayejid M Khondoker, founder and principal of Nakshabid Architects, said: “We asked a simple question: what if a factory were designed first as a home for the people who work in it?

“Every courtyard, garden, water body and shaded verandah grew from that question. At Green Field, we wanted to prove that industry can breathe, nurture and inspire.”

Shafiqul Alam Selim, founder and owner of Karupannya Rangpur Limited, said: “Our weavers carry centuries of Rangpur craft in their hands, and their work brings warmth to homes across the world. They deserved a building as thoughtful as the work they make.

“Taking care of people is not a cost to the business. It is the business. Green Field is our commitment to putting people first, with nature at the heart of the workplace.”

The RIBA International Prize Grand Jury was chaired by the Founder of Studio Mumbai, Bijoy Jain; José Toral, Co-Founder of Peris + Toral Arquitectes and winner of the RIBA International Prize 2024; and Sofie De Caigny, head of collections at the New Institute (Rotterdam).

Established in 2015, the RIBA International Prize is one of architecture’s highest global accolades, awarded to a building that demonstrates visionary thinking, originality, excellence of execution, and makes a distinct contribution to its users, surrounding environment and communities.