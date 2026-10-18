Green Road quarter morning market shuts down for fear of PM’s repeat visit

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s concern over environmental protection and ensuring cleanliness has led to the closure of an open market in the city.

The “morning market” at the Green Road Government Staff Quarters in Dhaka has been shut indefinitely amid reports that the prime minister may visit the area again.

The Green Road Estate Government Employees’ Community Centre announced the decision, citing the need to “keep the residential area clean and prevent dengue”.

In a notice issued on Sunday, the organisation said: “In light of the prime minister’s recent directives on environmental protection and improving cleanliness, the ‘morning market’ adjacent to playground No. 2 of the Green Road Government Staff Quarters has been completely shut from Oct 18.

“Setting up any temporary shops, operating a market or dumping waste at the site is strictly prohibited.”

Asked about the decision, Md Nazrul Islam, general secretary of the Green Road Estate Government Employees’ Community Centre, told bdnews24.com: “The market inside the quarters was polluting the residential environment. Garbage would pile up at the market, creating a foul smell, while polythene and other waste would accumulate there.”

Saying it was “not appropriate” to operate a market inside government quarters, he added that some vegetable vendors at the market also live in the government quarters as “sublet tenants”.

On the decision to shut the market, Nazrul said officials at the SD and SO levels of the Public Works Department had verbally told them that the market was harmful to the environment of the colony. However, no written notice had been issued on the matter.

Asked whether the decision to close the market was linked to a possible visit by the prime minister, he said the prime minister had previously inspected the quarters and found a large amount of garbage there.

“We have learnt that he may visit the area again.”

Prime Minister Tarique made “surprise” visits to several areas under the Dhaka South City Corporation on Saturday to inspect dengue prevention and cleanliness activities.

On Saturday morning, he visited Dhanmondi Government Boys’ High School, the Green Road Government Staff Quarters and the residential area for government officers and employees in Azimpur. He also visited several hospitals.