Staff extinguish fire caused by suspected short circuit at Secretariat building

A fire has broken out at a building in the Secretariat, but staff extinguished it before firefighters arrived, the Fire Service and CIvil Defence has said.

According to Rakibul Islam, the duty officer at the Fire Service control room, the blaze was reported at around 6:45pm on Tuesday.

He said flames erupted on the second floor, where a short circuit in the ceiling above a bathroom caused it to spread.

A Fire Service unit was dispatched immediately after receiving the report, but its members did not need to intervene because people inside the building had already put out the fire using fire extinguishers, Rakibul said.