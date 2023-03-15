More than 2,000 Afghan evacuees in detention in UAE: Human Rights Watch

The evacuees were housed in Emirates Humanitarian City and Tasameem Workers City - apartment complexes converted into refugee housing - and many eventually were cleared for resettlement in the United States, Canada and other countries.

Between 2,500 and 2,700 Afghans, however, did not qualify for resettlement elsewhere and as of January remained in what the report called "arbitrary detention".

"Emirati authorities have kept thousands of Afghan asylum seekers locked up for over 15 months in cramped, miserable conditions with no hope of progress on their cases," said Joey Shea, Human Rights Watch's UAE researcher.

Sixteen Afghans interviewed late last year by the group said they could not freely leave the site, with security guards or minders watching them closely on hospital visits and during the only shopping mall visit they have been permitted.

The report said Emirati authorities are not abiding by international law and UN guidelines for dealing with asylum seekers and migrants, making their detention "arbitrary".

The UAE is not a party to the UN Refugee Convention.

Human Rights Watch called on the UAE to immediately release the Afghans, allow them access to "fair and individualised" processing to determine their refugee status and protection requirements, and permit them to live where they want until their cases are resolved.

The organisation urged the State Department to use its leverage to win the release of the Afghans and expedite any applications for asylum or humanitarian parole.

The United States has resettled more than 88,000 Afghans evacuated during and after the US troop withdrawal. Thousands who worked for the US government, however, remain in Afghanistan awaiting the processing of their special immigration visa applications.