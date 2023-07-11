Deadly aircraft crashes common in mountainous Nepal

Mountainous Nepal, where six people were killed in a helicopter crash on Tuesday, has a history of deadly air crashes.

Below are details of plane and helicopter crashes this century in the Himalayan country, where several airlines fly to small airports in remote hills and mountains shrouded in clouds and cut off from roads.

Before Tuesday's crash, 350 people had been killed in the country in 18 air crashes since 2000.

JULY 11, 2023

Six people were killed in a helicopter crash in central Nepal. The chopper, which departed from Solukhunvhu district, home to Mount Everest and other high mountain peaks, had five Mexican nationals and one Nepali pilot onboard.