Paris attack near Eiffel Tower leaves German tourist dead and two hurt

He was then chased by police and attacked two other people with a hammer, including the Briton, before being arrested

"We are supporting a British man who was injured in Paris and are in contact with the local authorities," said a spokesperson for the British foreign ministry.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X that he was "shocked" by the attack.

The suspect had shouted out "Allahu akbar" (God is Greatest) and told police he was upset because "so many Muslims are dying in Afghanistan and in Palestine" and was also upset about the Gaza situation, Darmanin said.

French anti-terrorism prosecutors are leading an investigation into the incident and will hold a press conference later on Sunday.

European security officials have warned of a growing risk of attacks by Islamists amid the Israel-Hamas war, with the biggest threat likely from "lone wolf" assailants who are hard to track.

"I send all my condolences to the family and loved ones of the German national who died this evening during the terrorist attack in Paris and think with emotion of the people currently injured and in care," President Macron said on the social network platform X.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne expressed defiance in the face of such attacks, saying on X: "We will not give in to terrorism."

France has been on high alert since raising its security threshold in October, when a Chechen-origin man with a knife killed a teacher in a school in northern France.