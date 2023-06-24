    বাংলা

    UN says 37 migrants missing after shipwreck between Tunisia and Italy

    The survivors said they left the Tunisian port of Sfax heading for Italy with 46 people aboard, but their boat capsized in strong winds

    Reuters
    Published : 24 June 2023, 05:51 AM
    Updated : 24 June 2023, 05:51 AM

    Thirty-seven migrants are missing after their boat capsized between Tunisia and the Italian island of Lampedusa, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday, citing an account by four survivors of the shipwreck.

    The United Nations agency said the survivors, all from sub-Saharan Africa, arrived on Lampedusa late on Thursday, having been rescued from the shipwreck by another vessel.

    The survivors told the IOM they left the Tunisian port of Sfax heading for Italy with 46 people aboard, but their boat capsized in strong winds.

    They recounted that five of their fellow travellers were picked up by another boat, while 37 are missing feared dead, including seven women and a child, an IOM spokesman in Italy told Reuters.

    Earlier, the UN's High Commission for Refugees gave a similar account of the same incident, but said 40 people were believed to be missing, rather than 37.

    There has been a surge in migration across the Mediterranean from Tunisia this year after a crackdown by Tunis on migrants from sub-Saharan Africa living in the country illegally and reports of racist attacks amid an economic downturn.

    At least 12 African migrants were missing and three died after three boats sank off Tunisia, a judicial official said on Thursday, while the country's coastguard rescued 152 others.

    It was not immediately clear if the four survivors who recounted their story to the IOM were on one of these three boats.

    RELATED STORIES
    Migrants arrive at the port of Kalamata, following a rescue operation, after their boat capsized at open sea, in Kalamata, Greece, June 14, 2023.
    Greece hunts for survivors of migrant shipwreck, 78 dead
    A European rescue support charity believes around 750 people were on board the 20-30 metre-long vessel
    Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Antonio Vitorino visits an information booth at the border checkpoint where people are crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland, after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, Mar 10, 2022.
    Migrant deaths highest since 2017: IOM
    Nearly 3,800 people died on migration routes within and from the Middle East and North Africa last year
    A boat in distress with about 400 people on board is pictured in Central Mediterranean Sea in this handout obtained by Reuters on April 10, 2023.
    Mediterranean boat carrying 500 migrants disappeared: rescuers
    An NGO's Life Support ship and the Ocean Viking, another charity vessel unsuccessfully looked for the missing boat for 24 hours
    Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Antonio Vitorino visits an information booth at the border checkpoint where people are crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland, after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
    Amy Pope to head UN migration agency
    The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said Pope would become the first woman to lead the organisation when she begins her five-year term on Oct. 1

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp