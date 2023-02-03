Ten migrants die off Lampedusa coast, including baby and three women

Ten migrants, including a baby and three women, have died on a particularly harrowing crossing from Tunisia to Italy, the Italian coastguard said on Friday.

The bodies of eight migrants were found on the small fishing boat after the coastguard boarded the vessel overnight and rescued 42 people who came from various countries, including Mali, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Niger.

The survivors said a four-month-old baby had fallen from the arms of his dying mother and slipped into the sea before the rescue operation was mounted. A man also vanished overboard and could not be saved.

The boat left Tunisia last weekend, but soon ran into difficulties. The victims are believed to have died of hypothermia.