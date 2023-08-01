Former Australian childcare worker charged with sexual abuse of 91 children

A former Australian childcare worker has been charged with 1,623 child abuse offences against 91 children between 2007 and 2022, federal police said on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old man has been in custody in Queensland state since August 2022 when police arrested and charged him initially for making child exploitation material.

Police alleged more self-produced child abuse material was found on electronic devices purportedly owned by the man, after further investigations since his arrest last year.

"This is one of the most horrific child abuse cases that I've seen in nearly 40 years of policing," New South Wales state police Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald told a news conference.