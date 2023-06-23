Beijing sizzles with hot weather alert at highest level

Beijing on Friday upgraded its warning for hot weather to "red" - the highest in a colour-coded alert system - with many parts of the Chinese capital roasting in temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

The official temperature for the capital, which is measured from its southern suburbs observatory, hit 40C just after 1:30 pm (0530 GMT) on Friday, according to the Beijing Municipal Meteorological Observatory.

"This is the first time since the establishment of the observatory that there has been a high temperature of more than 40C for two consecutive days," Zhang Yingxin, chief forecaster of the Municipal Meteorological Observatory, said at a press briefing. The observatory was founded in 1951.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature in the city of nearly 22 million people breached 41C and shattered the record for the hottest day in June.

A weather station in its southern suburbs, considered to be Beijing's main gauge, recorded 41.1C in the afternoon. The previous June high was logged on June 10, 1961, when the mercury hit 40.6C.