Beijing swelters in extreme heat for third straight day

Beijing, sweltering in extreme heat, is expected on Saturday to top 40 degrees Celsius (104F) for a third day, with sizzling temperatures already baking an area the size of California in northern China.

In Beijing between 1990 and 2020, the average number of days with temperatures of 35C or more was 10.6, the official Beijing Daily reported, citing official data.

June is not yet over and that number has already been beaten, the newspaper said, after temperatures in Beijing surpassed 35C for the 11th day this year on Saturday.

Parts of Hebei, Henan, Shandong, Inner Mongolia, Tianjin and Beijing either raised or kept their hot weather alert at "red", the highest in China's four-tier warning system.

In the colour-coded system, red is the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue. A red alert signifies the temperature could exceed 40C within 24 hours.