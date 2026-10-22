October 22, 2026

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Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes China's Tibet

The epicentre was located in a high-altitude county in Nagqu, northern Tibet, around 400 kilometres from Lhasa

Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes China&#039;s Tibet
A man stands in front of a sign marking 70 years since Chinese rule over Tibet Autonomous Region, on the Potala Palace Square during a government-organised media tour to Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China Jun 1, 2021. Picture taken Jun 1, 2021. REUTERS/Martin Pollard

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 22 Oct 2026, 09:22 PM

Updated : 22 Oct 2026, 09:22 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck China's Tibet at around 10:33pm local time (1433 GMT) on Thursday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

The epicentre was in a high-altitude county in Nagqu, northern Tibet, at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), and the average elevation within 5km of the epicenter is about 4,864 metres, CENC data showed.

The quake was clearly felt in the local area, CENC said. The epicentre was around 400 km away from the Tibetan capital of Lhasa.

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