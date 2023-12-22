Thailand edges closer to legalising same-sex marriage

All but 11 of 380 lawmakers present in parliament's lower house voted to approve the draft legislation, paving the way to the formation of a committee to merge the four bills into one ahead of further debate and votes expected next year.

Last year, parliament debated similar draft laws and the then-government's same-sex civil union bill, but did not come to a final vote before the session ended.

The four bills debated on Thursday included one tabled by the new government that came to power after the May general election, another by civil society groups, and two by the opposition Move Forward and Democrat parties.