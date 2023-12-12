Malaysia PM makes multiple changes in cabinet reshuffle

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reshuffled his cabinet on Tuesday with multiple changes, including to the foreign, defence and energy portfolios and the return of a second finance minister, as he looks to rebuild trust after a year in office.

Anwar has seen a dip in public opinion polls in recent months, amid concerns over the economy and inflation, as well as a slow pace in promised reforms.

Announcing a reshuffle that saw the creation of several new posts, Anwar said the economy, health and education were the utmost priority for his government.