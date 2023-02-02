Philippines grants US greater access to bases amid China concerns

The United States had allocated more than $82 million toward infrastructure investments at the existing five sites under the EDCA, the statements said.

EDCA allows US access to Philippine military bases for joint training, pre-positioning of equipment and the building of facilities such as runways, fuel storage and military housing, but not a permanent presence.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in Manila for talks as Washington seeks to extend its security options in the Philippines as part of efforts to deter any move by China against self-ruled Taiwan.