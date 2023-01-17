China’s population shrinks for the first time since 1961

China's population fell last year for the first time since 1961, a historic turn that is expected to mark the start of a long period of decline in its citizen numbers and see India become the world's most populous nation in 2023.

The country had 1.41175 billion people at the end of 2022, compared with 1.41260 billion a year earlier, China's National Bureau of Statistics said.

Last year's birth rate was 6.77 births per 1,000 people, down from a rate of 7.52 births in 2021 and marking the lowest birth rate on record.

China also logged its highest death rate since 1976, registering 7.37 deaths per 1,000 people compared with a rate of 7.18 deaths in 2021.