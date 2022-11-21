Third Japanese cabinet minister in a month resigns in blow to PM

Terada's departure could further weaken the embattled premier, whose support ratings have remained below 30% in several recent opinion polls, a level that may make it difficult for him to carry out his political agenda.

After leading the LDP to an election victory days after Abe was gunned down on the campaign trail, Kishida had been widely expected to enjoy a "golden three years" with no national elections required until 2025.

Abe's suspected killer said his mother was bankrupted by the Unification Church and blamed Abe for promoting it. The LDP has acknowledged many lawmakers have ties to the church but that there is no organisational link to the party.

A vast majority of voters also disapproved of Kishida's decision to hold a state funeral for Abe, which took place at the end of September.

Yamagiwa resigned on Oct. 24 due to his ties to the religious group, and Kishida came under fire for what voters saw as his delayed and clumsy handling of the situation.

Further damage came from the resignation of justice minister YasuhiroHanashi in mid-November for comments seen as making light of his work responsibilities, specifically signing off on executions.

Hanashi and Terada's resignations are likely to be especially painful because they were members of Kishida's faction in the LDP.