Australia lays out plan to make biggest polluters slash emissions

Australia's Labour government on Tuesday proposed to make the country's biggest polluters slash their emissions by at least 30% over the next seven years, with some leeway for trade-exposed industries, such as aluminium and liquefied natural gas.

The government also announced it would release A$600 million ($414 million) to trade-exposed facilities to help them cut emissions.

The "safeguard mechanism" reform plan, which needs to be finalised before taking effect on July 1, is key to the government achieving its target to cut carbon emissions by 43% from 2005 levels by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

"Reforms to the Safeguard will help create an effective, equitable and efficient trajectory to net zero," Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said in a statement.