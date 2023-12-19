    বাংলা

    Death toll rises to 111 after earthquake in China's remote northwest

    More than 230 were injured after a magnitude-6.2 earthquake jolted a remote and mountainous county around midnight

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Dec 2023, 04:10 AM
    Updated : 19 Dec 2023, 04:10 AM

    A magnitude-6.2 earthquake jolted a remote and mountainous county on the northern edge of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau around midnight on Tuesday, killing at least 111 people and injuring more than 230, according to Chinese state media.

    The quake struck Jishishan county in China's northwestern province of Gansu at 11:59 pm local time (1559 GMT) on Monday at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), according to China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

    Rescue and relief efforts are under way and a working group has been dispatched to assess the impact of the disaster, state media said, with the number of missing people in the quake's aftermath unknown.

    Earthquakes are common in western provinces such as Gansu, which lie on the eastern boundary of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau, a tectonically active area. China's deadliest quake in recent decades was in 2008 when a magnitude-8.0 temblor struck Sichuan, killing nearly 70,000 people.

    The epicentre of the latest quake was 5 km from the border between Gansu and a neighbouring province. Strong tremors were felt in many parts of Qinghai province, the official Xinhua news agency said.

    About 2,200 rescue personnel from the provincial fire department and forest brigade as well as professional emergency rescue teams were dispatched to the disaster zone, Xinhua reported, adding that the military and police were also engaged in rescue work.

    China's national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief and Ministry of Emergency Management have activated a level-IV disaster relief emergency, Xinhua reported.

    As the disaster area is in a high-altitude region where the weather is cold, rescue efforts are working to prevent secondary disasters caused by factors beyond the quake, Xinhua said.

    The temperature in Linxia, Gansu, near where the quake occurred, was about minus 14 degrees Celsius (6.8°F) on Tuesday morning. Most of China is grappling with freezing temperatures as a cold wave that started last week continued to sweep through the country.

    Some water, electricity, transportation, communications and other infrastructure have been damaged but officials provided no further details.

    Power to the quake-hit area was being gradually restored, after the state grid sent 18 emergency repair teams, state television CCTV said.

    Videos and photos on social media showed rubble around collapsed buildings and residents standing in open spaces in the dark, some huddled in thick blankets.

    Woken up by the quake, residents left their buildings and drove out to open areas for safety, local media outlet Jimu reported.

    At a university in Gansu, students dressed in down jackets were seen lingering in groups outside their dormitory after the quake, a video posted by state-backed The Paper showed.

    Preliminary analysis shows that the quake was a thrust-type rupture, one of three above magnitude 6 to have struck within 200km of the epicentre since 1900, CCTV said.

    A total of nine aftershocks at magnitude 3.0 and above were recorded by Tuesday morning, two of which were at least 4.0 in magnitude, CENC said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A worker inspects semiconductor chips at the chip packaging firm Unisem (M) Berhad plant in Ipoh, Malaysia October 15, 2021.
    Chinese firms look to Malaysia for assembly of high-end chips
    The companies are asking Malaysian chip packaging firms to assemble a type of chip known as graphics processing units (GPUs)
    A supporter waves the Union Jack flag outside the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts during the national security trial of media mogul Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, in Hong Kong, China Dec 18, 2023.
    Security tight ahead of trial for Hong Kong democrat
    Jimmy Lai, the founder of now-shuttered Apple Daily, has faced a salvo of litigation since a wave of pro-democracy protests in 2019
    People walk past an Apple store in Shanghai, China September 13, 2023.
    China's ban on Apple's iPhone accelerates: Bloomberg News
    For over a decade, China has been seeking to reduce reliance on foreign technologies
    The Chinese flag at a gate to the Zhongnanhai leadership compound flies at half-mast in memory of late former Chinese premier Li Keqiang, in Beijing, China November 2, 2023.
    China cremates 'people's' premier
    Li Keqiang, a former economist and pro-reform leader who served as premier for 10 years before retiring in March, died of a heart attack in Shanghai last Friday

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury