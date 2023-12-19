Death toll rises to 111 after earthquake in China's remote northwest

A magnitude-6.2 earthquake jolted a remote and mountainous county on the northern edge of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau around midnight on Tuesday, killing at least 111 people and injuring more than 230, according to Chinese state media.

The quake struck Jishishan county in China's northwestern province of Gansu at 11:59 pm local time (1559 GMT) on Monday at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), according to China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

Rescue and relief efforts are under way and a working group has been dispatched to assess the impact of the disaster, state media said, with the number of missing people in the quake's aftermath unknown.

Earthquakes are common in western provinces such as Gansu, which lie on the eastern boundary of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau, a tectonically active area. China's deadliest quake in recent decades was in 2008 when a magnitude-8.0 temblor struck Sichuan, killing nearly 70,000 people.