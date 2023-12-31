    বাংলা

    Malaysia anti-graft body probes ex-finance minister for abuse of power, money laundering

    Daim Zainuddin denied all wrongdoing and said he was not informed what offence he had allegedly committed

    Reuters
    Published : 31 Dec 2023, 05:44 AM
    Updated : 31 Dec 2023, 05:44 AM

    Malaysia's anti-graft agency said on Saturday it was investigating a former finance minister and key ally of ex-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad under the country's abuse of power and money laundering laws.

    In a statement, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed media reports this month that it had seized Ilham Tower, a 60-storey building in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur, as part of its investigation into Daim Zainuddin.

    Daim, 85, said in a statement on Thursday that he denied all wrongdoing and said he was not informed what offence he had allegedly committed despite repeated queries to the MACC.

    He also described the probe against him as a "political witch-hunt" driven by the anti-graft agency and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

    Anwar, who came to power last year, has vowed to weed out high-level corruption, but has faced accusations by some critics of targeting political rivals.

    The MACC said on Saturday it had acted independently according to the law, and that it had opened investigations against Daim in February based on information contained in the Pandora Papers - a massive leak of financial records in 2021 which revealed offshore assets held by politicians and public figures worldwide.

    In it, Daim, his associates and family members were reported to have held assets worth at least 25 million pounds ($31.82 million).

    The MACC said it had asked Daim to declare his assets in June and granted five extensions to the former minister to do so -- the latest on Nov 14.

    It added that "he has every opportunity to clear his name if the case is brought to the court of law."

    Daim held the finance portfolio twice: between 1984 and 1991, when he was succeeded by Anwar; and from 1999 to 2001 after Anwar was sacked by then-PM Mahathir for alleged corruption and sodomy.

    Though retired from active politics, Daim remains an influential figure.

    In 2018, when Mahathir came out of retirement and returned as prime minister, he appointed Daim to lead a government advisory council tasked with scrutinising everything from government policies to the management of state-linked firms.

    Daim also led talks to renegotiate several deals with China, including the East Coast Rail Link project, part of Beijing's Belt and Road programme.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pakistan commission accepts ex-PM Sharif's nomination for February poll
    Pakistan accepts ex-PM Sharif's nomination for Feb poll
    Sharif was banned from running in elections by the SC which declared him dishonest for not disclosing income from a company owned by his son
    A worker inspects semiconductor chips at the chip packaging firm Unisem (M) Berhad plant in Ipoh, Malaysia October 15, 2021.
    Chinese firms look to Malaysia for assembly of high-end chips
    The companies are asking Malaysian chip packaging firms to assemble a type of chip known as graphics processing units (GPUs)
    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim applaud as Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa poses with her Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Hasan after a signing ceremony at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 16, 2023. REUTERS
    Japan, Malaysia sign $2.8m maritime security assistance deal
    The deal comes as Asian nations seek to counter an increasingly assertive China
    Malaysia's Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anwar Ibrahim tables the 2024 Malaysia's budget at the Malaysian parliament, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct 13, 2023. Famer Roheni/Department of Information Malaysia/ Handout via
    Malaysia PM makes multiple changes in cabinet reshuffle
    Anwar Ibrahim has seen a dip in public opinion polls in recent months, amid concerns over the economy and inflation

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India