Malaysia anti-graft body probes ex-finance minister for abuse of power, money laundering

He also described the probe against him as a "political witch-hunt" driven by the anti-graft agency and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who came to power last year, has vowed to weed out high-level corruption, but has faced accusations by some critics of targeting political rivals.

The MACC said on Saturday it had acted independently according to the law, and that it had opened investigations against Daim in February based on information contained in the Pandora Papers - a massive leak of financial records in 2021 which revealed offshore assets held by politicians and public figures worldwide.

In it, Daim, his associates and family members were reported to have held assets worth at least 25 million pounds ($31.82 million).

The MACC said it had asked Daim to declare his assets in June and granted five extensions to the former minister to do so -- the latest on Nov 14.